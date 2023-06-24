Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at London Stadium, at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 14 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: London Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 14 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 58.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (21-15).

Chicago has a record of 11-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 74 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-36-1).

The Cubs have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 16-21 15-19 21-19 23-29 13-9

