Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits nine times (20.9%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.222
|AVG
|.280
|.304
|OBP
|.333
|.420
|SLG
|.488
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|18/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
