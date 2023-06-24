Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last outings.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 games this season (31.8%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .269 AVG .211 .288 OBP .274 .462 SLG .368 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings