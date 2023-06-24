Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last outings.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (31.8%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.269
|AVG
|.211
|.288
|OBP
|.274
|.462
|SLG
|.368
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 54th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
