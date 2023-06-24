The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .366. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.
  • Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this year (54 of 69), with more than one hit 17 times (24.6%).
  • He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.3%).
  • He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 35
.304 AVG .250
.376 OBP .309
.392 SLG .343
11 XBH 10
0 HR 1
8 RBI 10
23/14 K/BB 20/10
5 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
