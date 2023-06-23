Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .271 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Short has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had an RBI in 10 games this year (28.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|13
|.281
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.364
|.456
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|10/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Maeda (0-4) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, April 26, the right-hander tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, allowing 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has a 9.00 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
