Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.
- McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), with at least two hits eight times (12.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 27 games this year (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.258
|AVG
|.223
|.360
|OBP
|.302
|.412
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|19/15
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 9.00 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, April 26, the righty threw three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .329 batting average against him.
