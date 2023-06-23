The Boston Red Sox (39-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-44) will clash on Friday, June 23 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Brayan Bello getting the ball for the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 16 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 16-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 13-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

