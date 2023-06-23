How to Watch the White Sox vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brayan Bello, who is the named starter for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs White Sox Player Props
|Red Sox vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 85 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 311 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.367 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.
- Giolito will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Jaime Barria
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Reid Detmers
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Shohei Ohtani
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.