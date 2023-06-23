Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brayan Bello, who is the named starter for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 85 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 311 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.367 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Giolito will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Shohei Ohtani

