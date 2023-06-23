The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field against Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 40 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 13-27 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 76 games with a total.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-19 14-25 12-21 20-23 25-33 7-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.