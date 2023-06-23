Kenta Maeda will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (38-38) on Friday, June 23 versus the Detroit Tigers (32-41), who will counter with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (0-4, 9.00 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-7, 6.82 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 47 times and won 29, or 61.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 23-16 (59%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 22-32 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.