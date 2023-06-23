Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins meet Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit is 20-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 73 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-19 15-22 11-23 21-18 27-31 5-10

