Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (38-38) against the Detroit Tigers (32-41) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (0-4) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-7) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 22-32 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (277 total, 3.8 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule