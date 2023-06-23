The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, four home runs and five walks while batting .147.

In 12 of 35 games this year (34.3%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (14.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .167 AVG .130 .212 OBP .158 .167 SLG .370 0 XBH 5 0 HR 4 3 RBI 8 21/3 K/BB 22/2 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings