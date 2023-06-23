Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (108 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .233 with nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- In 22 of 40 games this season (55.0%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In eight games this season (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 40 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.262
|AVG
|.203
|.347
|OBP
|.278
|.385
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/9
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Twins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.