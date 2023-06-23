Miguel Cabrera and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (108 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .233 with nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

In 22 of 40 games this season (55.0%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In eight games this season (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 40 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .262 AVG .203 .347 OBP .278 .385 SLG .266 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/9 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings