How to Watch the Marlins vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Jorge Soler and Carlos Santana have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 70 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .395.
- The Marlins rank eighth in MLB with a .260 batting average.
- Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (309 total).
- The Marlins' .321 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Miami's 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 69 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- The Pirates' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 307 (4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.393 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Luzardo is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.
- Luzardo heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 outings this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Ortiz has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Patrick Corbin
|6/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-0
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|José Berríos
|6/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kevin Gausman
|6/22/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|6/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Luis Ortiz
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|6/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|6/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brayan Bello
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-0
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/22/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
|6/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Yu Darvish
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
