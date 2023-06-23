Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 72 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .533, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.8% of them.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (23.3%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (46.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (16.4%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.266
|AVG
|.260
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.563
|SLG
|.507
|20
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|21
|39/9
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Bello (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
