The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .277.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with multiple hits nine times (27.3%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .379 AVG .167 .410 OBP .233 .621 SLG .389 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 6 RBI 7 12/3 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings