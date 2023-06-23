The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .206.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 28 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in two of 53 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 15.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .265 AVG .155 .344 OBP .224 .349 SLG .206 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 9 RBI 7 16/10 K/BB 19/6 4 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings