On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .241.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this year (50 of 73), with more than one hit 15 times (20.5%).

He has homered in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (15.1%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (41.1%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .265 AVG .218 .358 OBP .289 .515 SLG .366 17 XBH 14 8 HR 3 22 RBI 22 21/14 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings