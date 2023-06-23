Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .339 this season while batting .272 with 24 walks and 33 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 77.9% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (15 of 68), with two or more RBI three times (4.4%).
- He has scored in 29 of 68 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.298
|AVG
|.250
|.372
|OBP
|.309
|.372
|SLG
|.343
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|20/10
|5
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.