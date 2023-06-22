The injury report for the Chicago Sky (5-7) ahead of their game against the Washington Mystics (7-4) currently includes three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 22 from Wintrust Arena.

The teams meet once again after the Mystics took down the Sky 77-69 Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.5 2.8 0.7

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Alanna Smith tops the Sky in rebounding (6.8 per game), and puts up 10.3 points and 2.2 assists. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

Marina Mabrey is averaging team highs in points (17.5 per game) and assists (3.5). And she is contributing 4.1 rebounds, making 43.8% of her shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game (10th in WNBA).

The Sky get 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kahleah Copper.

Courtney Williams tops the Sky in assists (5.5 per game), and posts 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 49.5% of her shots from the floor.

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -2.5 154.5

