The Detroit Lions have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on defense (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

Detroit was 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Anzalone delivered 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3300 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

