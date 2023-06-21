On Wednesday, Zack Short (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .247 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Short has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), with at least two hits three times (8.8%).

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 34), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run six times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .245 AVG .250 .305 OBP .364 .377 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 5 10/5 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings