Yasmani Grandal -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Martín Pérez

NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 53.3% of his games this year (32 of 60), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (21.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (12 of 60), with two or more runs three times (5.0%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .261 AVG .264 .313 OBP .322 .380 SLG .400 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

