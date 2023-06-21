Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .275 with three doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 62.8% of his 43 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Gomes has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.309
|AVG
|.243
|.342
|OBP
|.293
|.515
|SLG
|.378
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|14/4
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill (6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.397 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
