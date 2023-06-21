Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (45-28) taking on the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-3) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (3-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 3-5-2 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule