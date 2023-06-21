On Wednesday, Tucker Barnhart (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .177 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Barnhart has recorded a hit in 11 of 32 games this season (34.4%), including three multi-hit games (9.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this season (9.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .156 AVG .206 .208 OBP .349 .156 SLG .324 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 10/7 1 SB 0

