Matthew Boyd will toe the rubber for the Detroit Tigers (31-41) on Wednesday, June 21 versus the Kansas City Royals (20-53), who will counter with Brady Singer. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Boyd - DET (4-5, 5.88 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 2-3 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (28.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 15-39 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

