How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are fourth-worst in MLB action with 66 home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers are 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (268 total runs).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- Detroit's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Detroit's 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.243).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers are sending Matthew Boyd (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Boyd heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Boyd will look to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-1
|Away
|Will Vest
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|José De León
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Away
|Will Vest
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
|6/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Martín Pérez
