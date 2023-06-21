Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (31-41) versus the Kansas City Royals (20-53) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 21.
The Tigers will look to Matthew Boyd (4-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-6).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Tigers have won four out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has entered five games this season favored by -125 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 268 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|@ Twins
|W 7-1
|Will Vest vs Joe Ryan
|June 17
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Joey Wentz vs José De León
|June 18
|@ Twins
|W 6-4
|Will Vest vs Louie Varland
|June 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 20
|Royals
|L 1-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
|June 21
|Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
|June 24
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Martín Pérez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.