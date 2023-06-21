Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- In 57.7% of his 71 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.224
|.345
|OBP
|.277
|.372
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
