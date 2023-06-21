On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 56 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (39 of 57), with more than one hit 14 times (24.6%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .240 AVG .282 .342 OBP .353 .333 SLG .487 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 13 19/14 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 1

