Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.6%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in five of them (9.4%).

In 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .198 AVG .314 .278 OBP .358 .333 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 11 13/8 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings