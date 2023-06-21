On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .278 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), with multiple hits nine times (28.1%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has an RBI in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .389 AVG .167 .421 OBP .233 .630 SLG .389 7 XBH 6 3 HR 3 6 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings