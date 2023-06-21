Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (45 of 72), with at least two hits 17 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has had an RBI in 19 games this season (26.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.271
|.379
|OBP
|.392
|.397
|SLG
|.403
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|41/25
|K/BB
|37/25
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
