Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .212 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 55 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (5.5%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.3%).
- In 12 games this year (21.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.247
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.245
|.388
|SLG
|.213
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|5
|25/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (4-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
