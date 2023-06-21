The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .212 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 55 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (5.5%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.3%).

In 12 games this year (21.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .247 AVG .181 .293 OBP .245 .388 SLG .213 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 12 RBI 5 25/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings