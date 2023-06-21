After hitting .293 with a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 61.1% of his games this season (44 of 72), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.1%).

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .301 AVG .225 .367 OBP .335 .448 SLG .348 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 21 RBI 10 34/15 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings