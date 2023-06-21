The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) carry an eight-game losing streak into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (35-38), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (6-6, 4.42 ERA).

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-6, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will send Hendricks (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in five games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (6-6) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 14 games this season, the 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Hill has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill is trying for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

