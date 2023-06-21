You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 16 5.0 5 2 2 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 8.0 1 0 0 3 1 at Padres Jun. 5 6.0 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Rays May. 30 5.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Mets May. 25 4.1 6 5 3 5 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He's slashing .282/.332/.381 on the year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .263/.351/.399 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .279/.350/.473 on the year.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.385/.425 on the season.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

