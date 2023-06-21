Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (35-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) at PNC Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (2-2) for the Cubs and Rich Hill (6-6) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 20 of its 35 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 330 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

