Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .271 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (24.2%).
- In 39.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-run games (15.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.296
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.648
|SLG
|.656
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|14
|17/2
|K/BB
|21/8
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.