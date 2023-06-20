On Tuesday, Zack Short (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .253.

In 48.5% of his 33 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Short has an RBI in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 .255 AVG .250 .291 OBP .364 .392 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 5 10/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings