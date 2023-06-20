The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .263 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%).

He has scored in 12 games this season (20.3%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .261 AVG .264 .316 OBP .322 .386 SLG .400 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

