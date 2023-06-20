Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .263 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
- He has scored in 12 games this season (20.3%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.264
|.316
|OBP
|.322
|.386
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
