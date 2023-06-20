Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .275 with three doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%) Gomes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), with two or more RBI four times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (41.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .309 AVG .243 .342 OBP .293 .515 SLG .378 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 14/4 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings