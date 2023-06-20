The Texas Rangers (45-27) and the Chicago White Sox (31-43) will go head to head on Tuesday, June 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Rangers and Dylan Cease taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 42 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 17-5 record (winning 77.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Texas has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Jake Burger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 25th 3rd

