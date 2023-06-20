The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 82 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 216 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 301 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.363 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria

