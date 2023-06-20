On Tuesday, June 20, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (31-40) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (19-53) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Royals have come away with 16 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 9-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (-149) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Jake Marisnick 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

