How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (66).
- Detroit's .365 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (268 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Tigers are 27th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.244).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Lorenzen has registered five quality starts this season.
- Lorenzen is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|W 8-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-1
|Away
|Will Vest
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|José De León
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Away
|Will Vest
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
|6/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Nathan Eovaldi
