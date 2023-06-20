Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (31-40) and the Kansas City Royals (19-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Tigers coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.
The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79 ERA).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Tigers have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 1-2 when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 60% chance to win.
- Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 268 (3.8 per game).
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|@ Twins
|W 8-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
|June 16
|@ Twins
|W 7-1
|Will Vest vs Joe Ryan
|June 17
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Joey Wentz vs José De León
|June 18
|@ Twins
|W 6-4
|Will Vest vs Louie Varland
|June 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 20
|Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
|June 21
|Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
|June 24
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Nathan Eovaldi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.