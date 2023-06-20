The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .231 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 41 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 38.6% of his games this year (27 of 70), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .239 AVG .224 .355 OBP .277 .385 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings